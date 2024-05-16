International designers to present their national values at Azerbaijan Fashion Week

16 May 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and foreign designers will demonstrate their fashion collections at the 16th Spring-Summer Season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week on May 16-17, Azernews reports.

The events will be held with the support of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Designers, fashion designers, and brand creators from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Georgia, France, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan will present to a wide audience new items of the season, the global trend towards ethnic fashion, a modern interpretation of national motifs on clothing, and much more.

Fashionistas will enjoy samples of exclusive works by international brands Zemfira Jafar, O'Blanc, Studio 4353, Tung Vu, The Names, Maison Keti, Menzer Zekizade Fashion School, Naz Maer, Nilufar Alakbarova, Azamat Somatov, Vays Asoev, and Zherebtsov at The Ritz-Carlton on May 16.

With the support of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, fashion collections Art by Sofia, Shogy, Aktoty, Mussavir, Brand by Jamilya, Safiya Couture, and Natavan will be showcased at Yanardag State Historical, Cultural, and Natural Reserve on May 17.

Guests, bloggers, and buyers from Central Asia, the Middle East, and the CIS countries also take part in the 16th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

As noted by the AFW organizers, the main themes of the 16th season of fashion week are flame, fire worship, and the history of Zoroastrianism, and the main slogan of the event this year is "Fire. Life. Revival".

The appeal to this element is not accidental. After all, fire is one of the main symbols of Azerbaijan. In ancient times, thousands of fires burned on Azerbaijani soil.

The sacred flame swayed both in majestic temples and in the shrines of ordinary people. Thanks to these ancient lights, Azerbaijan received its name, Land of Fires. Returning to the roots, reviving history, and appealing to national motives is an important step towards promoting the country’s valuable heritage and its cultural and spiritual values on a global platform.

As part of the 16th season, the founders of B2B New Couture - Pirnia Collections (Paris) David Pirnia and Nadezhda Kozhevnikova, will also hold a discussion on the topic "How to build sales on the international market. Ten rules for successful integration and mistakes to avoid."

The competition "Up-Cycle Jeans" was held as part of the 16th Spring-Summer Season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week. The competition aimed to support the development of environmentally friendly fashion.

Based on the results of the competition, four winners will be awarded valuable gifts.

