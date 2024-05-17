Council of Permanent Authorized Reps of CIS countries hold meeting in Minsk

17 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 16, the next meeting of the Council of Permanently Authorized Representatives was held in Minsk under the charter and other bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the CIS Executive Committee website, the first issue of the meeting is dedicated to "Listapad" XXX Minsk International Film Festival. First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Valery Gromada informed the members of the Council of Permanent Authorized Representatives about the progress of preparations for the film forum. He reminded that the festival will be held on November 1-8 of this year under the slogan "Cinema with a quality mark". Its implementation is planned within the framework of the main measures of cooperation of the CIS participating states in the field of culture for 2021-2025.

The concept of the film festival reflects that the main focus will be on the presentation of films from the CIS countries. Within the framework of "Lıstapad", the event is planned to be held with the participation of the members of the Working Group on cinematography of the CIS member states and other organizational structures of the CIS.

According to Valery Gromada, at the closing ceremony of the film festival, the CIS Executive Committee will present a special "Cinema without Borders" award to one of the films of the film forum program for the development of cooperation and strengthening of friendship between peoples.

The permanent representatives also reviewed the progress of preparation for the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States to be held on May 24 in Ashgabat.

It is expected that 12 issues will be presented to the CIS heads of government for consideration. The heads of the delegations will exchange views on current issues of economic interaction in the CIS. Special attention will be paid to cooperation in energy, economic, scientific-technical, and humanitarian fields.

Thus, it is planned that the members of the Permanent Representative Council will approve a number of concepts and action plans for the implementation of measures in the field of chemical industry, energy, hazardous waste management and elimination of objects that cause mass damage to the environment.

The heads of government intend to approve the Action Plan for the optimization of the infrastructure passing through the territories of the CIS countries and the development of international transport corridors until 2030.

Nazarkuli Shakuliyev, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the Charter and other bodies of the CIS, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Belarus, informed his colleagues about the sports infrastructure of Ashgabat. The issue arose in connection with the submission of a draft decision on the declaration of the capital of Turkmenistan as the city of new sports opportunities of the CIS to the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

The next meeting of the Council of Permanently Authorized Representatives of the member states is planned to be held on June 25.



