Android phones soon be able to lock themselves in case of theft

16 May 2024 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Android phones will soon be able to be blocked in case of theft. Google has introduced new security features, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Later this year, Google will release a new set of features for its Android 15 operating system aimed at combating theft and fraud from mobile phones.

Among the key updates is the Theft Detection Lock feature, which will automatically lock the phone screen so that thieves cannot get into the device.

Google said its AI will be able to detect "normal theft-related movements" by reading signals from the device. For example, the accelerometer reads a sudden jolt when someone on a bicycle snatches the phone out of the user's hands, and then drives off at high speed to instantly lock the device.

It will add a number of tools to better protect and hide applications that may contain sensitive data of interest to thieves, as well as features that simplify the ability to remotely lock a phone after it is stolen.

