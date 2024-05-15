COP29 crucial for industrial and digital sectors in achieving climate goals

15 May 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Baku, is seen as an important platform for achieving climate goals and zero emissions across various industries, as stated by John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA, during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Giusti emphasised the significance of COP29, slated for the end of the year in Baku, from both environmental and sustainability perspectives: "I am delighted to cooperate with Azercell mobile operator on the eve of COP29 in Baku. This year, of course, there is a lot to be done, and COP29 is a very important event in this direction.

He further noted, “Today, approximately two-thirds of the mobile industry has committed to reducing carbon emissions with science-based targets in the near term for their revenue."

Giusti highlighted several pressing issues in the realm of technology today.

"Looking ahead, I envision artificial intelligence and sustainability becoming integral to our lives. Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, wield significant influence on our societies. While it's still early days, the potential is immense. Establishing a conducive regulatory framework and making strategic investments are crucial steps towards realising this potential," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz