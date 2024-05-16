Conference on "COP29 - IEA high-level energy transition dialogue” held in Paris [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A conference themed “COP29 - IEA high-level energy transition dialogue” dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The function was graced by appropriate ministers of various countries, COP26, COP27, COP28 and COP29 Presidents, heads of international organizations, and ambassadors of various countries accredited in France.

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol co-chaired the conference.

Opening the conference, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol highlighted the importance of the event.

Speaking at the conference, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev thanked the countries that supported the initiative to prepare clean food for African countries at the Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa organized by the IEA. He highlighted the importance of contributions to making 2024 a turning point for clean cooking in Africa. Mukhtar Babayev underlined that Azerbaijan is committed to building on this success and continuing ongoing efforts at COP29.

COP29 President-Designate pointed out that the COP29 presidency presented two directions of its plan to enhance ambitions and take action in Berlin last month. “These two directions mutually reinforce each other. Each country should draw up its national plans, identifying the funding needed to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees,” he added.

Highlighting the key thrust of the COP29 presidency plan, Mukhtar Babayev said that the ability to implement the Global Stocktake targets would be largely determined by the ability to expand climate financing. He described providing the means of implementation as the basis of the plan and mandate of COP29 presidency. Mukhtar Babayev noted that the COP29 presidency works on reaching an agreement on a fair and ambitious new climate financing target, and trying to reinforce global financial institutions. He outlined the International Energy Agency`s role as a crucial in helping the countries hosting the COP conferences, and emphasized that the COP29 presidency will rely on its continuous support as well.

“In order to contribute to the ongoing efforts of developing countries to prepare and finalize biennial transparency reports (BTR) and achieve universal participation within the enhanced transparency, Azerbaijan, as the host-country of COP29, with the support and cooperation of the UN Secretariat on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will organize a series of trainings and workshops,” he added.

The conference also featured speeches by 40 participants who voiced their proposals regarding climate change and the transition to green energy.

