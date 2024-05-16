Baku hosts second day of Fintex Summit 2024

16 May 2024 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku is hosting the second day of Fintex Summit 2024, Azernews reports.

This year's summit is dedicated to "New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security."

Two panel sessions will be held on the second day of the summit. The panels will cover topics such as fraud prevention in the financial sector and the development and challenges of the fintech industry.

An award ceremony for sponsors and partners of the summit was held during the Summit.

Visa, the summit's global sponsor, was honored alongside representatives from other sponsors and partners, including various banks and organizations.

The summit started on May 15 and will end today.

During the initial day of the summit, discussions revolved around digitalization processes in Azerbaijan, the payment industry's future, artificial intelligence implementation, the advancement of cashless transactions, fintech sector growth in the region, and digital currency utilization.

Presenters delved into topics such as payment system progress within their respective nations, open banking initiatives, the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence, expediting the shift towards cashless transactions, and the outlook for digital currencies in their speeches.

