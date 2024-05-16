Helikon Opera hosts magnificent concert themed "Azerbaijan and Russia: an ode to friendship" [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Helikon Opera in Moscow has hosted the marvellous concert program "Azerbaijan and Russia: an ode to friendship", Azernews reports.

The large-scale concert was organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Russian Federation.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, representatives of the Russian public, famous cultural figures, and prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora attended the event.

Opening the evening, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, thanked the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the head of the Russian representative office of the Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and the Helikon Opera management for organising the evening.

"A large world forum has been recently held in Baku with participation of 110 countries. The largest and most representative delegation was from the Russian Federation. We have a lot of plans and very good ideas, and I am sure that they will be implemented," the ambassador said.

The Special Representative of the Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, recalled that a meeting was recently held in Moscow between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev.

"This meeting was largely dedicated to the memory of the leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, one of those people who ensured the success of the Baikal-Amur Mainline project. The Azerbaijani land gave us Mstislav Rostropovich, Polad Bulbuloglu, Gara Garayev, and Tahir Salakhov. Our great figures represented Russian culture in Azerbaijan. We have a common history, and I hope a common wonderful future," Shvydkoy said.

The evening "Azerbaijan and Russia: an ode to friendship" continued with a concert program.

On the stage of the Helikon Opera, the audience saw the musical embodiment of the concept of friendship.

Talented and famous masters of performing arts from Azerbaijan and Russia thrilled the audience with the world-famous works of renown composers.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan, Elchin Azizov, Yusif Eyvazov, Dinara Aliyeva, Avaz Abdullah, Murad Adigozalzade, Honoured Artists Elnara Mammadova, Emil Afrasiyab , Ramil Gasimov, Ilham Nazarov and many others performed on the Moscow stage, accompanied by the Helikon Opera orchestra under the direction of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov and young conductor Murtuza Bulbul.

Along with works by Azerbaijani composers, works by Russian and European composers were performed in the evening.

The evening ended with Muslim Magomayev's song "Spring Land of Azerbaijan", performed by Elchin Azizov and all concert participants.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz