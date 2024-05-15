Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker discusses COP29 collaboration with Singaporean President

15 May 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova discussed the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention (COP29), which will be held in Baku in November this year, in her meeting with President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Azernews reports that this was informed by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

It was also emphasised that economic relations are one of the main components of bilateral relations between the countries, and it was said that the current level of commercial and economic relations creates a good basis for wider cooperation.

Also, within the framework of inter-parliamentary relations, issues of cooperation in international parliamentary organisations were considered. Both the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was created on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly were emphasised as good platforms for cooperation.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also gave information about the current situation in the region and the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In particular, the President of Singapore said that his country will be strongly represented at COP29.

