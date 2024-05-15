Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye collaborate on streamlining customs procedures

15 May 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting of the Trilateral Committee on Customs Issues between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye took place in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee.

During the meeting, discussions were held between the parties regarding the implementation of the agreement on initial information exchange for facilitating transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The participants emphasised the political, economic, and strategic significance of the project, highlighting its potential to bolster regional and international trade volume, enhance transit opportunities for all three countries, and simplify customs procedures.

Following the tripartite meeting, a final protocol was signed, marking progress in customs cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye.

