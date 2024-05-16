Jury selected in connection with pro-Armenian senator Menendez in New York

16 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The court of the Southern District of New York has selected jurors to try the case of US Senator Robert Menendez from the state of New Jersey, who is accused of corruption, Azernews reports, citing the ABC TV broadcast.

The jury included a former economist, physiotherapist, and lawyer. The names of the jurors are not disclosed.

It should be recalled that in September 2023, the senator was accused of having corrupt relations with three businessmen from New Jersey and receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes together with his wife Nadine Menendez (Arslanyan). The senator bought cash, gold bars, expensive cars, and other valuables.

In addition, the US Department of Justice filed additional charges against pro-Armenian Senator Robert Menendez from New Jersey, accusing him of working as an unregistered foreign agent for Egypt.

Later, it became known that Menendez, who was elected with a strong pro-Armenian position, was additionally accused of accepting bribes and spying for Qatar.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz