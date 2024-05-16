Nearly half of Azerbaijan's transactions stem from E-commerce turnover

16 May 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

In Azerbaijan, the e-commerce turnover makes up 44.5% of the total transactions with payment cards, Tamerlan Rustamov, Head of the Expert Group on Payment Systems and Digital Banking operating under the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Azernews reports.

According to Rustamov, there is currently a large volume of e-commerce turnover in Azerbaijan: "It is not by chance that many fraud cases occur here. Currently, there are no statistical data on fraud cases in this sector. In the next strategic period, as a measure to fight against fraud, it is aimed to raise awareness and increase the knowledge and skills of people working in the financial sector."

He noted that there is a need to increase the number of experts in this field, and to increase the knowledge and skills of the existing experts.

