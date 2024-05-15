Azerbaijani U15 wrestlers to compete in Greece

15 May 2024 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani U15 wrestlers will showcase strength at the European Championships in Greece, Azernews reports.

The national team includes 13 freestyle, 13 Greco-Roman and 7 female wrestlers.

Over 700 young wrestlers from more than 35 countries will compete at U15 European Championships 2024, to be held in Loutraki, Greece, on May 15-18.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

