Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, Azernews ​reports.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Belarusian President also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

