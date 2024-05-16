Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, Azernews reports.
President Aleksandr Lukashenko laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The Belarusian President also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
