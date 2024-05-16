GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 kick-off in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The international conference, hosted by Azercell, brought together international industry leaders in Baku

The second iteration of the GSMA M360 Eurasia series in Azerbaijan commenced today. Similar to last year, the event is held with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsorship of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, bringing together executives from leading mobile and vertical sectors, as well as regulatory figures across the region in Baku.

The opening of the conference took place with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Mamedov, Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union for the CIS Natalia Mochu, General Director of the Regional Commonwealth of Communications Alexey Borodin, CRO of GSMA and President of the Mobile for Development Foundation John Giusti and other high-level stakeholders. This year’s edition is centered around the theme of “The Power of Digital”.

The first day of the event was focused on the latest digital trends, featuring discussions on the impact of AI across various sectors, policies for the connectivity ecosystem, and more.

Executive Advisor to the CEO of Azercell, Okan Chimen, addressed the session on Digital DNA, highlighting the importance of preparing future generations for the evolving labor market: “The topic holds immense relevance for all market players. The emergence of new technologies and rapid industrial advancements presents both opportunities and challenges for telecom companies. To maintain a leading position in this landscape, we must apply cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, which is possible only through a strong human capital base. Consequently, we prioritize the continual development of our employees. In 2023 alone, Azercell allocated US$1.3 million towards human capital development, underscoring our commitment to nurturing talent. I believe that the innovative ideas and successful experience presented at the conference will further enhance the efficiency of efforts in this realm within the country”.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s conference features speakers from the top management of international companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Word Bank, e& International, Beeline, Vodafone Group, Turkcell, East Telecom, and others. The second day of the two-day conference will cover topics such as ESG, green technologies, next-generation networks, cybersecurity, etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz