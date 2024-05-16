Baku Initiative Group holds Solidarity with KANAK People video-conference [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

At the invitation of the Baku Initiative Group, representatives of the political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies of Kanaki (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica organised a video conference called "Solidarity with the People of KANAK", Azernews reports.

Representatives from New Caledonia gave detailed information about the atrocities committed by the French police and gendarmerie forces in the capital Noumea and surrounding areas in recent days. The speakers strongly condemned the atrocities committed against the Kanak people. The participants of the meeting called on the international community not to turn a blind eye to the unjust colonial policy of France, to raise the voice of truth, to raise the alarm to the UN member states through the Security Council, and to prevent gross violations of norms and principles of international law by France.

The Baku Initiative Group, for its part, called on the international community to unite around the idea of "Unity, Freedom and Independence" for the peoples of the regions suffering from colonialism and to say "NO" to French colonialism and "YES" to the fair struggle for independence.

Within the framework of the video-conference, a flashmob was held, which included the calls for independence of the regions suffering from the colonial policy of France.

It should be noted that today the Baku Initiative Group and 14 political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies of Kanaki (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Corsica issued a joint statement.

The Baku Initiative Group declares that it will always support the just struggle of the peoples suffering from the colonial policy of France.

