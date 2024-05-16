SOCAR, Russia’s Tatneft forge new cooperative roadmap

16 May 2024 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Russia’s Tatneft have signed a new roadmap for cooperation in the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“As part of XV international economic forum 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024' we held a fruitful meeting with Director-General of Tatneft Nail Maganov. During the meeting, a new roadmap for cooperation was signed and an exchange of views took place on various issues of mutual interest,” Najaf wrote.

Details of the signed document are not provided.

On November 3, 2023, SOCAR and Tatneft also signed a roadmap for cooperation. The document provided for interaction in the areas of oil production and refining, sales of oil and petrochemical products, human capital development and exchange of experience.

