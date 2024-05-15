Int'l Weightlifting Federation plans to open academy in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has hosted a meeting with the President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Mohammed Jalood.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IWF, Azernews reports.

In his speech, NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade noted Azerbaijan's rich traditions in weightlifting, noting the efficient work carried out by the federation to develop the sport in the country.

IWF President Mohammed Jalood emphasised the importance of the fight against doping in sports and detailed the federation's efforts to minimise such cases in weightlifting.

He said that during his visit to Azerbaijan, he got acquainted with the weightlifting training base in the country. He expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan's young sportsmen would demonstrate their prowess at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

The IWF President also touched on the issue of launching a new academy in Azerbaijan, where those who want to become international coaches would be able to pass the exam and receive a proper certificate.

"We have a number of projects. One of them is related to coaches. New rules for the training of coaches are being prepared. We will choose one country from each of the five continents to create an academy. We are thinking of choosing Azerbaijan throughout the European continent. So, those who want to become international coaches will come to Baku, pass the exam, and receive certificates. I think this will be very important for Azerbaijan," he added.

NOC General Secretary Azer Aliyev spoke of the work done by the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation.

President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Kamran Nabizade, stressed that Mohammed Jalood`s visit would significantly impact the development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan.

"Today, our main goal is to strengthen discipline in the national team, fight against doping, and ensure the development of this sport in the regions. It is true that our athletes could not get a licence for Paris 2024. But we will try to get our athletes to participate in the Los Angeles Olympics. In addition, the world championship among youth will be organised in Spain, and we are thinking of going to this competition with a large team. Our main goal is to create new bases in the regions by working with young people," he said.

Commemorative gifts were presented to the President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Jalood, and the President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Kamran Nabizade.

