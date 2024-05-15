Azerbaijan's Zabukhchay reservoir project nears completion

15 May 2024 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Construction on the Zabukhchay reservoir has reached 91% completion, Riad Akhundzada, head of the Department of Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science of the State Water Resources Agency, Azernews reports.

This reservoir is designed to supply irrigation water to the agricultural lands situated along both the right and left banks of the Hakari River, which runs through the recently liberated Lachin district of Azerbaijan.

He emphasised that the volume of the water reservoir is 27 million cubic metres.

"The overflow capacity of the main channel that will leave the water reservoir will be 6.2 cubic metres per second. With the construction of the reservoir, 12,100 hectares of land in Gubadli and Zangilan districts will be provided with irrigation water.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz