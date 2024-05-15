Azernews.Az

Thursday May 16 2024

Belarusian President embarks on state visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

15 May 2024 23:58 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 15.

According to Azernews, a guard of honor was lined up for the Belarus President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

