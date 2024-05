16 May 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

---

