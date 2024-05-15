Azerbaijan ranks among nations with affordable gasoline prices

15 May 2024 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The average price of gasoline in the world is $1.35 per litre, Azernews reports, citing the Global Petrol Prices.

According to Global Petrol Prices, Iran ranked first in the ranking of low gasoline prices with $0.029 per litre. The most expensive gasoline price was in Hong Kong ($3,212 per litre).

The top 3 include Libya ($0.031 per litre) and Venezuela ($0.035).

The top ten countries also include Turkmenistan, which is in 8th place ($0.428).

The TOP 15 includes Kazakhstan - 13th place ($0.554 per litre) and Azerbaijan - 15th place ($0.588 per litre).

Russia took 16th place with $0.609 per litre.

In Azerbaijan, RON-92 motor gasoline is currently produced only at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery. Its retail price is 1 manat per litre ($0.7).

