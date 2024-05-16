MHP Leader Bahçeli says VAT issues need be addressed for local farmers

16 May 2024 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

"With the Public Savings Package announced yesterday, our farmers will also benefit. Settlements and agricultural lands in many regions of the world have suffered damage from excessive rainfall.

Our concern is our farmers' concern, and their joy is our joy. Farmers have dedicated hearts. Whatever we give to our farmers, whatever we do, is insufficient. The increase in input prices is the main complaint of our villagers and farmers.

The excise tax and VAT issues should be addressed for our farmers. We wish for the fertiliser and diesel support given to our farmers to be increased within budgetary means.

We will not allow anyone to oppress our farmers. I express that we will stand behind our farmer brothers under any circumstances, and I congratulate our farmers on Farmers' Day," MHP leader said.

"The vampires who drink blood should come to their senses"

There is a conspiracy going on with the suspension of a few police chiefs. Nowadays, those nestled within the police and judiciary are plotting against Turkiye again. The vampires who drink blood should come to their senses. Crypto gangs are making calculations. They should look at the night of July 15th for their fate.

We are monitoring all of them. We are aware of all illegal connections and networks. There is a conspiracy going on with the suspension of a few police chiefs. We are aware of illegal relationships. The target is the AK Party, the MHP, and the People's Alliance, it is Turkey. We are following those who use pawns. Whoever supports defaming honourable names with secret witness statements is a traitor, an assassin.

They must be dealt with. Let's see how the clean hands operation goes. Those who are uncomfortable with the regulation regarding espionage in the 9th Judicial Package should be investigated. The so-called journalists will soon pay the price."

The emergence of a third type between man and woman has been a warning sign.

Additionally, Bahçeli reacted to the displays at Eurovision showcasing LGBT deviation, stating, "The Eurovision song contest has once again revealed the threat humanity faces. The moral decline of a competition that has turned more into a political show than an art event, and the emergence of a third type between man and woman, is a warning sign. If this is called modernity, then down with such an understanding of modernity."

"The international community must take concrete steps.

If Netanyahu wants to see terrorists, he should look in the mirror.

The democratisation of the UN should be urgently addressed within an action plan.

Those who support Israel while babies are being slaughtered in Gaza, and those who resort to the veto weapon in the UN Security Council, will not be able to account for it.

Genocide cannot be an excuse. The murder of 35 thousand people cannot be covered up.

No one should turn Gaza into a political tool.

Trade with Israel was erased in one stroke.

Defending Gaza means defending Gaziantep."

"The Eurovision song contest has shown what kind of threat humanity faces.

The moral decline of a competition that has turned more into a political show than an art event, and the emergence of a third type between man and woman, is a warning sign.

The dosage of marginality is at terrifying levels. The victory of the male artist appearing in the contest with a furry jacket and a pink satin skirt is confirmation of shameful corruption. If this is called modernity, then down with such an understanding of modernity.

I want to state with determination that we will seek modernity and modernism in our essence and our own value judgements."

