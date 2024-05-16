Ismayilli hosts Republican Championship of Young Culinary Masters [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Young chefs continue to make waves in the Azerbaijani culinary arts industry. The 6th Republican Championship of Young Culinary Masters showcases the skills and creativity of the young talents, providing them with a platform to demonstrate their culinary prowess, Azernews reports.

The first stage of the 6th Republican Championship of Young Culinary Masters took place at Ismayilli State Vocational Education Centre.

The event was organised by the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association (ANCA) with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the grant project "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan".

Beyond the thrill of competition, the Championship of Young Culinary Masters serves as a valuable learning experience for all involved.

President of the National Culinary Association, Honoured Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov, director of the Ismayilli State Vocational Education CentreJalil Bagirov, and representative of the SMB Friend of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Sadyar Shiralibayli, addressed the event.

In their remarks, they emphasised the importance of the project in promoting national cuisine and educational activities in the field of regional cuisine of Western Azerbaijan, identifying talented culinary specialists, and creating conditions for the realisation of potential and new ideas.

As part of the championship, master classes and lectures were held on the technology of preparing sweets from the cuisine of Western Azerbaijan, on history, ethnography, etc.

Tahir Amiraslanov presented the library and the management of the educational institution with cookbooks about Garabagh cuisine, the Qajar period, Novruz, etc.

The first food photographers competition was also organised as part of the event.

At the competition, students presented 40 types of sweets from the cuisine of Western Azerbaijan. The winners were awarded diplomas, certificates and medals.

The jury included international-class judges Rasmiya Allahverdiyeva, Abdulla Amiraslanov, Chingizkhan Almazov, and Sayyara Asadova, a member of the National Culinary Association.

The following competitions are planned to be held in other regions of the country and foreign countries.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz