Ministry of Agriculture, Azerkosmos ink co-op deal at Caspian Agro

16 May 2024 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and "Azerkosmos" on the expansion of cooperation under the 17th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Under the terms of this transformative agreement, cutting-edge satellite technology will be harnessed to create comprehensive maps delineating crop types across active agricultural regions in the country. This initiative, bolstered by space solutions, also includes the development of a digital map to augment the geographic database of pivot irrigation systems. At its heart lies the overarching objective of gauging the impact of climate change on agriculture, leveraging satellite imagery as a potent tool in the fight against environmental degradation.

Agriculture, stands particularly vulnerable to the capricious whims of weather patterns and climate change. Currently, approximately 30 to 40 percent of agricultural operations globally use satellite data to improve productivity and the sustainability of farmland. These satellites provide critical information for precision farming, including crop health monitoring, yield forecasting, water resource management, and pest detection.

The data analysis resulting from the inter-agency agreement holds particular significance, especially considering the country's upcoming hosting of COP29, an authoritative event on climate change.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that "Azerkosmos," renowned for its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, recently unveiled the digital climate platform, https://climatereport.az/. This innovative platform serves as a testament to Azerbaijan's proactive stance in confronting the multifaceted impacts of global climate change, further solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in sustainability initiatives.

It should be recalled that "Azerkosmos", which carries out continuous monitoring of environmental protection, ecological and climate change, recently presented the digital climate platform https://climatereport.az/ on the impact of global climate change in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz