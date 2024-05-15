Azerbaijan food industry entities align operations with global standards

15 May 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, "InterFood Azerbaijan 2024", and the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, "Caspian Agro", have commenced in Baku, Azernews reports.

Over 500 companies from countries including Azerbaijan, Germany, the United States, and China are participating in the exhibitions, which will run until the 17th. National groups from several countries are showcasing their food industry and agricultural products.

The exhibitions are actively supported by AQTA, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations, the Food and Beverage Industry Association, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association. The organisers of the exhibitions are the company "Caspian Event Organizers" and its partners "Caspian Event Management" and "ICA Events".

During his speech at the opening ceremony, AQTA chairman Goshgar Tahmezli highlighted the reforms implemented in the field of food safety in recent years. He emphasized that these reforms have not only provided the population with safer food products but have also expanded access to international markets. Further improvements in the control and regulation system for food safety, along with efforts to ensure biosecurity and regulate import and export operations in accordance with international standards, have shown positive results. Tahmezli attributed these achievements to entities in the food industry adapting their activities to international standards and enhancing safety and quality indicators of manufactured products.

Tahmezli also spoke about initiatives such as the creation of disease-free zones and food safety control points in Azerbaijan, efforts to ensure animal and plant health, and the contributions of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AQTI). He highlighted the implementation of the "Food Control System Assessment Tool" project with the support of FAO and other institutions. The assessment revealed that the current food safety system in Azerbaijan aligns with the standards and requirements set by international organizations.

It is worth noting that AQTA's stand was set up at the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFood Azerbaijan 2024" exhibition. The stand features new videos showcasing the agency's activities and innovative solutions related to promoting healthy nutrition, food safety, animal and plant health, and import-export operations. Visitors can take a virtual tour of AQTI's laboratories and receive relevant information. Additionally, the exhibition displays the new Tent-type Mobile Phytosanitary Laboratory of the Institute, allowing visitors to become acquainted with its operations. Brochures on services and other issues offered by AQTI to business entities are also available at the exhibition.

The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFood Azerbaijan 2024" and the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture "Caspian Agro" exhibitions will last three days.

