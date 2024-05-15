Azerbaijan Fashion Week to host Up-Cycle Jeans competition

The competition "Up-Cycle Jeans" will be organised within the 16th spring-summer season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, Azernews reports. The competition aims to support the development of environmentally friendly fashion.

According to the concept, the event will take place at the museum "From Waste to Art" at the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

The competition is held with the support of the Center for Cultural and Creative Industries Development under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. Based on the results of the competition, the winners of the competition will be awarded valuable prizes.

According to the conditions, in the finals of the Up-Cycle Jeans competition, young designers will demonstrate to the jury members products created from recycled jeans, plastic, metal and other materials.

Each participant will present a model of men's and women's clothing. The evaluation of the works will be attended by fashion industry specialists - fashion designer Zemfira Jafar, founders of the B2B showroom New Couture (Paris) David Pirnia and Nadezhda Kozhevnikova, Alexey Zhen - founder of the Kazakh competition New Ceneration - Open way, representative of the Center for Cultural and Creative Industries Development Jala Mammadova, Kazakh designer Leonid Zherebtsov, founder of the Fashion Academy Manzar Zakizade, founder of Tajikistan Fashion Week Tokhar Ibrahimov, Azerbaijani pop star, ambassador and official face of the 16th season of AFW Rilaya Huseynzade and Kazakh fashion producer, founder of KFW and AFW, as well as founder of the creative space Fashion Coverking Sayat Dosybaev.

Colorful fashion shows will also be organized within the 16th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week. Domestic and foreign designers will demonstrate their collections at The Ritz-Carlton on May 16, as well as at the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve on May 17.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz