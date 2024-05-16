National team to join Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships

Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts will perform at the 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships to be held in Budapest on May 22-26, Azernews reports.

Zohra Aghamirova, Kamilla Seyidzade, and Ilona Zeynalova will compete in the individual program at the tournament.

The team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Darya Sorokina, Yelizaveta Luzan, Laman Alimuradova, and Kamilla Aliyeva will demonstrate their skills in the group movement program.

Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova, and Fidan Gurbanli will perform in the juniors' competition.

Launched in 1978, the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships are the European championships for the sport of rhythmic gymnastics.

The European Championships and the European Junior Championships were united in 1993. Prior to 2006, they were called the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. The competition is organised by the European Union of Gymnastics.

A total of 302 gymnasts will compete at the European Championship in Hungary for a licence to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

