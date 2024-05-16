Institute of Development and Diplomacy, alongside Partners, hosts Climate and Water Summit [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The "Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29" takes place at ADA University in Baku on May 16, Azernews reports.

The Institute of Development and Diplomacy, in collaboration with the UN Azerbaijan delegation, the Sustainable Future Commission, Bogaziçi University, and TUBITAK, hosted a Climate and Water Summit. The event brought together representatives from government, academic institutions, international organizations, and the private sector to discuss global climate and water issues and explore potential solutions.

Experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, FAO, and the UN Resident Coordinator's office in Azerbaijan provided insights into the current state of water resources and offered forecasts for the near future.

At the ceremony, attended by esteemed guests including Fariz Ismayilzade, ADA University's vice-rector for State, foreign, and student affairs, Dogan Başaran, Chairman of the "Sustainable Future Commission," Aynur Seyidyusif, an expert from "Food Control System Assessment Tool" FAO, Mirmovsum Dadashov, director of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Orkhan Mikayil, the executive director of "Aqualink" company and Azerbaijani chairman of the "Sustainable Future Commission", Azerbaijan Milli Majlis deputies Jeyhun Mammadov and Jale Elekberova, drawing participation from, academic institutions, international organisations, and private sector experts.

Welcoming the attendees, Fariz Ismayilzade, ADA University's vice-rector for State, highlighted the need for heightened academic and scientific discussions at the upcoming COP29 event in Azerbaijan.

“During a recent conversation with COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, we explored the notion of enhancing academic and scientific discourse at the upcoming summit in Baku. Unlike previous ones, this year's event is anticipated to prominently feature scientists, with dedicated platforms designed for their active involvement in discussions regarding contemporary developments. Their insights will facilitate the provision of recommendations to policymakers, informed by the deliberations,” he stated.

Highlighting ADA University's contribution to academic discourse, Ismayilzadeh revealed that ten conferences have been hosted this year alone, including a significant event in April attended by President Ilham Aliyev.

"We have already organized 10 conferences of different scales starting from this year. The largest of these conferences was held in April with the participation of Mr. President. At that conference, Mr. President discussed climate changes, the COP summit and other topics with foreign experts for four hours. We will continue such events this year among scientists, researchers, and politicians."

Dogan Başaran, Chairman of the "Sustainable Future Commission," underscored the historic significance of Azerbaijan hosting COP for the first time in a Turkic state, advocating for global collaboration to combat climate change.

Head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Kanako Mabuchi said that greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43 percent until 2030 compared to 2019.

“The next few years will largely determine whether we can limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees and stay within this limit,” she emphasized.

The UN representative mentioned that gas emissions should already peak by 2025.

“The UAE Consensus, which was adopted at COP28 in Dubai, calls on all countries to divest from fossil fuels to achieve net zero and calls on them to introduce nationally targeted contributions for the entire economy,” added Mabuchi.

Aynur Seyidyusif, an expert from FAO, warned of potential conflicts arising from water scarcity, urging international cooperation for sustainable water resource management.

She highlighted the adverse effects of water scarcity on domestic consumption, agriculture, and industry.

"In the face of climate change, water scarcity has sparked debates. To prevent water supply reductions, immediate action is needed." emphasized the expert.

She mentioned that efforts in this domain are underway domestically and internationally, involving diplomatic and technical dialogues on water management between nations.

"These endeavors will be pivotal in conserving and augmenting water reserves. Considering agriculture stands as one of the most significant water consumers globally, FAO's endeavors reflect a commitment to utilizing water more sustainably by integrating new technologies and innovations," Seyidyusif noted.

Mirmovsum Dadashov, director of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, outlined plans to mitigate the impact of climate change on water resources through innovative technologies and adaptation measures.

Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov called for intensified efforts to combat climate change, highlighting Azerbaijan's proactive measures towards water security and environmental sustainability.

As preparations for COP29 continue, Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing climate change and safeguarding its water resources remains steadfast, signalling its active role in tackling these pressing global challenges.

Experts highlighted the significant utilization of water resources in agriculture, emphasizing an observed 15% decrease in our country's water resources attributed to climate change. The event proceeded with panel discussions on this topic.

