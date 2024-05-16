President Lukashenko: We are ready to build an agro-township on liberated lands

16 May 2024 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

“There are large-scale programs in agriculture, ranging from the supply of pedigree cattle, cows here, first of all, in order to fully meet your needs for milk and meat. We will supply you with cattle,” President of Belarus Alexandr Lukashenko said during a press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

“In addition, we are ready to build an agro-township with the entire infrastructure and create jobs on the lands that you have liberated, especially on agricultural lands. In other words, we can build a complex and also help you create farms,” added President Lukashenko.

