Aztelecom to provide citizens with high-speed internet up to 1 gigabyte per second

"Aztelecom" plans to provide citizens of Azerbaijan with a speed of at least 25 megabits/second by the end of the year, Azernews reports.

At the "GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024" conference held in Baku, Tural Pirverdiyev, the general director of "Aztelecom" LLC, announced sweeping initiatives aimed at revolutionising internet connectivity in Azerbaijan.

The "Online Azerbaijan" project is aimed at replacing the existing ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) technology with GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology, which will provide high-speed Internet up to 1 gigabyte per second. The goals of the initiative are to create a promising and environmentally friendly infrastructure, it also includes increasing the quality of the services provided," he said.

Highlighting the multifaceted objectives of the initiative, Pirverdiyev emphasised the creation of a robust and environmentally sustainable telecommunications infrastructure, coupled with a steadfast commitment to enhancing service quality.

"Throughout our operations, we have expanded the list of services we offer to meet the changing needs of our customers, including high-speed Internet, telephone communication, television, and many other services," he added.

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the prestigious "M360 Eurasia 2024" conference, which convenes industry leaders and innovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in the telecommunications sector. Hosted in Baku from May 15th to 16th, the event serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration and driving forward transformative initiatives in the region.

