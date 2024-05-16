18th International Caspian Investment Forum started its work in Prague [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

On May 16, the 18th International Caspian Investment Forum started its work in Prague with 18 speakers, a record number of speakers among the forums held so far, Azernews reports.

After the registration of participants and welcome coffee networking, the forum guests got acquainted with the art and book exhibition demonstrated in the hall of the Prague Congress Centre. The books of famous poetess Leyla Begim, member of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, the British Poetry Society, the European Congress of Writers, and the founder of the “Natavan” society, as well as Bahram Baghirzadeh, Honoured Artist of the Azerbaijan Republic, impressed the participants of the forum.

After the opening ceremony and welcome speech by moderator Teymur Akhundov, Financial Chain Corporation Czechia Country Manager, the forum started its work. Adish Mammadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic, Egemen Baghish, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the Czech Republic and Zaur Gadirov, Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporation and Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia, greeted the participants and stressed the importance of such an event in the development of economic relations between the countries.

Then the 18th International Caspian Investment Forum started its sessions. The first session was called Regulatory Environment: Navigating the Complex Regulatory Framework of the EU and Understanding its Impact on Business Operating within its Borders, the speakers of which were Martin Postpisil, Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Policies of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Petr Krumphanzl, Economist, advisor, and former Chairman of the CZ-UKR Chamber of Commerce and Kamil Blazek, Chairman of the Association of Foreign Investments.

The two-day 18th International Caspian Investment Forum continues its first-day sessions and panel discussions.

It should be noted that the purpose of the event is to expand business ties between countries, create new opportunities for investment and cooperation, and exchange ideas about the business environments of different countries. Joint Bridges and Caspian Energy Club Czechia are the organisers of the forum, which was held with the participation of both representatives of government agencies and potential business partners.

The platinum sponsor is Financial Chain Corporation. Official support is provided by the Azerbaijan Republic Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye in the Czech Republic. Energazer, Philips, and Evintel companies are sponsors of the forum.

---

