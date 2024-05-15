Azerbaijani Energy Minister engages in diplomatic visit to Georgia

15 May 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Energy Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, is currently visiting Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Minister Shahbazov and his delegation are set to participate in the 7th meeting of ministers from four countries aimed at implementing the strategic partnership agreement in green energy development and transmission.

This agreement involves the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, and the meeting is scheduled for May 15 in Tbilisi.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on upcoming tasks to expedite the implementation of the aforementioned agreement.

