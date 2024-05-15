Agrarian reforms boost agricultural development in Azerbaijan, says minister

15 May 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov highlighted the impact of agrarian reforms on strengthening agricultural development during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition InterFood Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Mammadov emphasised the state's significant support measures, including providing farmers with access to agricultural tools and expanding the scope of agricultural insurance.

He also noted that President Ilham Aliyev declared 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year, aligning with Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

“2024 was declared by President Ilham Aliyev as Green World Solidarity Year so this year special attention at the exhibition is paid to the demonstration of modern agricultural production tools based on the principles of environmental protection, green energy, efficient use of resources, and organic production,” he emphasised.

In line with this initiative, the exhibition focuses on showcasing modern agricultural production tools that prioritise environmental protection, green energy, efficient resource utilisation, and organic production.

