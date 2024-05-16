Baku Modern Music Days feature rich program [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Baku Modern Music Days is fast approaching, Azernews reports.

The music festival will take place on May 20-26 with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Culture Ministry.

Azerbaijani musical groups (Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, BCMS Ensemble), as well as ensembles and soloists from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Norway, the USA, and Russia.

Among them are Schallfeld Ensemble, Moscow Ensemble of Contemporary Music, Center for Electroacoustic Music of the Moscow Conservatory, Sergei Chirkov (accordion), Gleb Khokhlov (violin), Jeyran Hasan (flute), Gias Zeidi (conductor), Rauf Farkhadov (musicologist), Elmir Mirzoev (composer , musicologist, culturologist) and other musicians will participate in the festival.

The festival will greet viewers with a rich program, including the performance of more than forty works that will be performed for the first time in Azerbaijan, as well as seven world premieres.

The festival program consists of morning, afternoon and evening sessions and is open to the public. During the festival, open master classes, seminars and lectures will be organized daily at 12:00 at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the International Mugham Center for both professional musicians and anyone interested in modern music.

At 16:00, the International Mugham Center and the Baku Museum Center will host performances by invited performers as part of the concert series "Portraits".

Each festival day will end with evening concert programs at the International Mugham Center. Concerts start at 19:00.

The final concert of the project will take place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on May 25.

Nizami Cinema Center will screen the film "Su üzərində iz | Abbado – Nono – Pollini" with subtitles in Azerbaijani on May 26 at 19:00

Detailed information about the project and events can be found on the official website of the festival and pages on social networks.

