Slovak PM Fico hospitalized after being shot

15 May 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a government meeting and is being treated in hospital, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources

Several shots were fired at Fico. The prime minister’s condition was not immediately known, and Slovakia’s emergency medical service said it sent a helicopter ambulance to the scene.

The town of Handlova, where the shooting happened, is about two hours’ drive from the capital Bratislava. The government was in the town for an off-site meeting.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová condemned what she called a “brutal and reckless” attack on the 59-year-old politician. “I’m shocked. I wish Roberto Fico all the strength in this critical moment to recover from the attack,” Čaputová wrote on Facebook.

Fico won a third term as Slovakian prime minister last October after running a campaign that criticized western support for Ukraine. Ahead of the election, Fico made no secret of his sympathies towards the Kremlin and blamed “Ukrainian Nazis and fascists” for provoking Vladimir Putin into launching the invasion, repeating the false narrative Russia’s president has used to justify his invasion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz