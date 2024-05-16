Azerbaijan, Bulgaria engage in bilateral relations dialogue

16 May 2024 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov met with the country's deputy foreign minister Ivan Kondov, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani diplomat shared a post about this on his X social media account.

“I thank Mr. Ivan Kondov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, for friendly and fruitful meeting at the MFA Bulgaria. Discussed in detail the issues of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria current bilateral agenda, including further development of cooperation in energy diversification, green transition, connectivity, innovation, business and people-to-people contacts,” the ambassador stated.

