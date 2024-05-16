Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker arrives in Switzerland

16 May 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, for a working visit, Azernews reports.

As part of the trip, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will attend the first meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, as well as hold meetings with the female parliamentary speakers with respect to the preparations for the upcoming Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz