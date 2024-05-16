Germany is interested in investing in Kazakhstan

16 May 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany's direct investments in Kazakhstan amounted to 712 million euros last year. The indicator increased by 64 percent compared to 2022, Azernews reports.

The Head of State highlighted the positive trends in the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, as well as the growing interest of German companies in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan.

In turn, the chairman of the Eastern Committee, Katrina Klaas-Mulheuser, pointed out the significant potential of the Central Asian Republic as an important partner in achieving the goals of the German economy. Germany is diversifying its foreign trade relations in order to increase the sustainability of the supply chain and production, Klaas-Mulheuser added.

The Eastern Committee of the German Economy represents the interests of German companies operating in the markets of Eastern Europe and post-Soviet countries. The task of the association is to promote German business in 29 countries of Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

As noted on the organization's website, it provides assistance to its members in implementing projects, establishing contacts and resolving issues related to entering the market in a particular region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz