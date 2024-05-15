National gymnasts to compete at Maia FIG ACRO World Cup

15 May 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the FIG ACRO World Cup Aze to be held in Maia, Portuga, on May 17-19, Azernews reports.

The competition will feature mixed pairs Aghasif Rahim and Raziya Seyidli, Sabir Aghayev and Milana Aliyeva, as well as men's pairs Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev. Additionally, the men's team consisting of Riad Safarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Seymur Jafarov, and Rasul Seyidli will also represent Azerbaijan at the tournament.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz