Construction of Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway to be completed

The construction of the Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway is expected to be completed next year, Gazanfar Safarov, the official of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told journalists, Azernews reports.

Construction works on the reconstruction project of the Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway are ongoing. The total length of the highway is 34 kilometres. The width of the soil bed on the second technical grade road is 15 metres, and the width of each lane is 3.75 metres.

2 bridges, 4 tunnels, and culverts will be built on the road.

The Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway holds strategic significance, connecting key regions within Azerbaijan. This thoroughfare not only facilitates transportation but also plays a crucial role in bolstering economic activities and connectivity across the region.

In light of recent developments, the Azerbaijani government has prioritised the reconstruction of this vital route to enhance its infrastructure and ensure smoother transportation between Khankandi, Shusha, and Lachin. Gazanfar Safarov, an official from the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, has confirmed ongoing construction efforts, underscoring the commitment to completing this project in the near future.

The project entails comprehensive reconstruction, with a particular focus on improving the road's width and structural integrity. The highway's total length spans 34 kilometres, with substantial enhancements planned to meet modern standards. Notably, the second technical grade road will feature a 15-metre-wide soil bed, accommodating multiple lanes to facilitate efficient traffic flow.

Furthermore, the project includes the construction of essential infrastructure elements such as bridges, tunnels, and culverts. These additions are crucial for addressing geographical challenges and ensuring the highway's resilience in various conditions.

Overall, the progress on the Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway reconstruction reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing its infrastructure and promoting regional connectivity. Upon completion, the upgraded highway is poised to significantly benefit both local communities and the broader transportation network, fostering economic development and facilitating easier access to key regions.

