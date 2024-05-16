Russia and China expand cooperation in the energy sector

16 May 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Russia and China are expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

According to the document, Russia and China agreed to develop cooperation in the fuel and energy sector on a market basis, creating conditions for the unhindered transportation of energy resources.

"To continue to strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the energy sector, to carry out its development at a high level in the interests of ensuring the economic and energy security of the two countries. Strive for stability and sustainability of the global energy market, strengthening supply chains in the fuel and energy complex," the statement said.

Russia and China also intend to "develop market-based cooperation in the fields of oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, coal and electricity, ensure the stable functioning of the relevant cross-border infrastructure and create conditions for the unhindered transportation of energy resources."

