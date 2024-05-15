Azerbaijan, Georgia deepen collaboration on green energy corridor initiative

15 May 2024 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Georgia expressed their solidarity in strengthening the activity and speeding up the process on the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Azernews reports.

“Within the visit to Georgia, we had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, on bilateral and regionally important issues on the agenda of our energy cooperation. We evaluated the development of our large-scale new energy security project based on the Azerbaijan-Georgia friendship and strategic partnership. We expressed our solidarity in strengthening the activity and speeding up the process on the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor,” the minister stated.

