Number of elderly people dying alone is growing in Japan

In the first quarter of this year, about 22 thousand people died from loneliness at home in Japan, Azernews reports.

The term "Koritsushi" (lonely death) was coined in Japan after the Kobe earthquake in 1995, when many elderly people were forced to leave their communities and live in temporary housing. Some then isolated themselves, refusing to take care of themselves or get help from others.

"Koritsushi" means to die without anyone knowing, and the body will be found after a certain period of time. As Japan's population ages rapidly and the proportion of single-person households increases from the current 36 percent, this situation is likely to become more common.

According to experts, this is due to memory and mental health problems, and the government needs to find ways to support older people, even if they refuse care.

In August 2023, the Japanese Government established an expert group to investigate single deaths in order to develop appropriate response measures.

