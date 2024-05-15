China allowes visa-free entry for foreigners arriving on cruise ships

15 May 2024 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has introduced a visa-free entry regime for foreign citizens arriving on board cruise ships as part of organized tourist groups, Azernews reports.

According to the decision, from May 15, foreigners can cross the border at ports and stay in China without a visa for 15 days. At the same time, in order to pass border control without a visa, they must be part of a tourist group hosted by a travel company from China.

The group must consist of at least two people.

The ministry clarified that we are talking about border crossings in ports of cities such as Tianjin, Dalian, Shanghai, Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Beihai, Haikou and Sanya.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz