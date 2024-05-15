Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev meets with Belarusian Deputy PM Igor Petrishenko [PHOTOS]

15 May 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Samir Nuriyev, the Head of the Presidential Administration and the head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, met Wednesday with Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The parties underlined that the relations of sincere friendship between the two countries’ Presidents played an important role in the establishment and development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

The pair also underscored that in recent years, the relations between the two countries have been successfully developing in a variety of areas, including political, economic and humanitarian spheres, and the two countries have been maintaining fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Samir Nuriyev said that under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, large-scale reconstruction works had been carried out in the territories liberated from occupation in a short period of time.

The Head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that as a result of the work carried out in accordance with the "First State Program on the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation", former internally displaced persons had already started to return to their native lands, adding that this process would be further intensified in the coming period.

The parties pointed out the great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the liberated territories, and exchanged views in this regard.

Samir Nuriyev also presented the "Karabakh before and after the occupation" book to Igor Petrishenko.

