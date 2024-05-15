Kim Jong-un familiarized with the tactical missile system

15 May 2024 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un familiarized himself with a tactical missile system that will enter service with the Western task force of the Korean People's Army (KPA), Azernews reports.

The report does not provide details about the type of weapons, but it is noted that the missile launchers produced in the first half of the year will be put into service by units responsible for "performing an important task of delivering a fire strike."

Kim Jong-un positively assessed the results of production at the enterprises of the military-industrial complex and stressed the need for "the indispensable implementation of the military production plan for 2024 in order to achieve a radical turnaround in the preparation of the army for war."

---

