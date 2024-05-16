Azerbaijan, Belarus strengthen collaboration in urban planning, architecture

16 May 2024 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

On May 15, the "Azermemarlayiha" Senior State Design Institute under the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the "Order of the Red Banner of Labour "Institute Belgosproekt” OJSC signed a Memorandum "On Cooperation and Interaction," Azernews informs.

The document was signed by the director of "Azermemarlayiha" SSDI J. Mammadrzayev and the chief architect of "Institute Belgosproekt” OJSC V. Skrobot.

The Memorandum envisages the establishment of a partnership aimed at designing facilities and the development of long-term beneficial cooperation between the parties.

According to the document, the parties agreed to develop concept and sketch projects for objects of various purposes, design objects in the territory of both countries, promote business and social projects in the field of architecture and urban planning, exchange experience in the application of BIM technologies, and conduct training for the purpose of training specialists, etc. agreed on directions.

This is the second memorandum signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the field of urban planning.

The purpose of signing the document is to further expand mutual cooperation by contributing to the development of urban planning and architecture in both countries.

