Azerbaijan ventures into initial evaluation of digital proficiency

15 May 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A comprehensive assessment of digital skills and literacy was conducted in Azerbaijan for the first time, the head of the Strategic Analysis, Innovation, and Digitalization Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Jeyhun Huseynzada, said at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, one of the goals of the assessment was to determine the position of Azerbaijan compared to international benchmarks and other countries.

"This was essential in order to design the educational projects and programs we implemented in connection with digital skills in a more targeted manner. The assessment was conducted in 13 economic districts in 4 categories of society. The first category is the public sector, the second is the private sector, the third category is universities, the education sector, and the last category is households. Currently, the International Telecommunication Union is conducting the final design of the report, and it will be released to the public in a few weeks," he said.

