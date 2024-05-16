Azerbaijan, Belarus seek ways to boost trade through multidimensional co-op

16 May 2024 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Warm relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, two post-Soviet countries, span more than three decades. Belarus has always closely supported the country, both in the political and economic arena, since the time when Azerbaijan regained its independence for the second time.

Belarus defended Azerbaijan in the war of rights during the Second Garabagh War, and most importantly, the country never officially recognised the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh.

Belarus-Azerbaijan relations can be considered quite dynamic through the prospects of economic relations as well. Thus, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus last year amounted to 48 million US dollars, of which USD 43.4 mln went to Belarus and USD 4.9 mln went to Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus. It should be noted that the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased from 100 mln US dollars to 146 million dollars in 2008-2010.

Today, the state visit of the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, to Azerbaijan is aimed at the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In accordance with official protocol rules, an official welcome ceremony was held for Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit.

In addition, official documents on cooperation in various fields were signed between the parties along with the ministers observing them.

A number of memoranda signed between the ministers of customs, economy, MFA, and the heads of the executive committees were each a step that further strengthened the close cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, in one-on-one and expanded formats, meetings were held between the heads of both countries. In addition, President Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, made a statement to the press.

During the meeting between the presidents, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the initiative to strengthen cooperation between the two states to his Belarusian counterpart and emphasised that this meeting was extremely effective.

'We have had a very detailed conversation on many issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international matters. We have once again confirmed the strategic nature of our relations. We highly value the trusting and creative partnership between our countries, which is based on mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev also talked about the meetings between the ministers of the two countries and said that this meeting contributed a lot to mutual understanding prior to the signing of the memoranda.

"Members of our delegations had the opportunity to communicate yesterday, and as far as I know the contacts were also very effective and positive. There are a lot of topics that need to be addressed. Looking at the prospects of our interaction, we are observing huge potential, an increase in trade turnover, and continued expansion of industrial cooperation, and collaboration in agriculture.”

In turn, the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, told his counterpart that he highly values comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan and that Belarus should contribute to the ongoing construction works in Garabagh in the future.

"Now it is necessary to revive these lands. It takes time, it takes a lot of effort. It is difficult to do it all in five, perhaps even in 10 years.

Therefore, Ilham Heydarovich, if we can help with anything, if we can help by contributing to this. We have certain technologies, and your specialists and ministers know these technologies well. If they are suitable, if our equipment can be present and work here, I asked Ilham Heydarovich during the one-on-one talks whether it is possible to give some room to Belarus. Ilham Heydarovich has supported this approach. I want our ministers to hear this as well," the Belarusian President said.

At the same time, during the conversation at the meeting in the expanded format, President Ilham Aliyev highly valued the work of Belarusian companies in Garabagh and noted that Azerbaijan envisions cooperation with Belarus in a more diverse and broad format.

"Of course, we would be glad if Belarusian companies and enterprises participated in the restoration of liberated territories. Members of our delegations have also held discussions on this topic. The composition of delegations also speaks volumes. It speaks a lot about the issues that are on the agenda. But, of course, they are not limited to the issues members of the delegations are responsible for. So our cooperation is quite multidimensional, with a good history and a good future," the president added.

