Exhibition Baku Expo Centre highlights AQTI's Mobile Lab & VR Tour of Lab

The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFood Azerbaijan 2024" and the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture "Caspian Agro" exhibitions are ongoing in Baku, Azernews reports.

At the exhibition hosted in the Baku Expo Centre, participants have the opportunity to visit the stand of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and experience a virtual tour of the laboratories of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AFSA).

The virtual tour of the food and food supplements section of the Complex Research Laboratory of AQTI, as well as the chromatography room, has been created using VR glasses.

Additionally, new videos showcasing measures and innovative solutions implemented by AQTA related to the promotion of healthy nutrition, food safety, animal and plant health, as well as import-export operations, are being presented to exhibition participants.

The Institute's new Tent-type Mobile Phytosanitary Laboratory is also on display at the exhibition. Visitors have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with this laboratory, which enables special examinations to be conducted by setting it up directly in the field within a short time. Moreover, AQTI has prepared printed materials on the services offered to business entities and other relevant issues that are being showcased at the exhibition.

